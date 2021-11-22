Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.12

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 426818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

