pNetwork (PNT) Price Tops $1.26

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $50.79 million and $17.92 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00229689 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00088379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 82,305,948 coins and its circulating supply is 40,187,632 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

