Po.et One Day Trading Volume Tops $167.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $431,453.85 and approximately $167.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00229689 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00088379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

