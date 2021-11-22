POA Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
