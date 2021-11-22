PolkaWar (PWAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.98 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $12.38 million and $1.98 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.80 or 0.07197771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,374.56 or 0.99751913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,325,824 coins and its circulating supply is 17,075,824 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

