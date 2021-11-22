Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $293,162.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $74.84 or 0.00133779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00227985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.