PolySwarm (NCT) Price Down 13.7% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and $47,262.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00227725 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.