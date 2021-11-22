Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $765,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POR opened at $49.92 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

