Post (NYSE:POST) PT Lowered to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

NYSE POST traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.25. 17,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,049. Post has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Post by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Post by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

