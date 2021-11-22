PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $160.84 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

