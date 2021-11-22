PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.
PPL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PPL by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.