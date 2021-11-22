PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PPL by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.