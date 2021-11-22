Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

