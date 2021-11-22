Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premier in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

PINC opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Premier in the third quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Premier by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

