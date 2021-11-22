Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.61 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $100,260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $323.62 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.44 and its 200-day moving average is $265.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,964,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total value of $2,091,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,723,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,048,271.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,339 shares of company stock worth $54,334,460 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.