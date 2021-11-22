Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.24 Million Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Appian by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $76.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.54. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

