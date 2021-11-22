Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 292.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 91,003 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $855,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 384.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,523,000 after buying an additional 78,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 170.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,152,000 after buying an additional 136,637 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COR opened at $171.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.62.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

