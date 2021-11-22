Primas (PST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primas has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.71 or 0.00370034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.