Primecoin Trading Down 75.7% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 75.7% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $20,926.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,567,475 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.