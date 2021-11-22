Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.76.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Primoris Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.