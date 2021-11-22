Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

