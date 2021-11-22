Private Capital Group LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 389.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 52,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,045 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

