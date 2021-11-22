Project Pai (PAI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $927,008.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $21.37 million and $927,008.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00105318 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006746 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,785,443,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,352,529 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

