Prometeus Achieves Market Cap of $265.21 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $16.12 or 0.00028672 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $265.21 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00088427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.