ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,789 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises about 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 1.08% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 180.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 256,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 29.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after buying an additional 339,730 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 79.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

