ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.67

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.67 and last traded at $133.67, with a volume of 337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

