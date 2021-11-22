Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Up 18.4% in October

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $35.03 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.