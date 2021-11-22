Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post ($1.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $63,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

