Provoco Token (VOCO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Provoco Token has a market cap of $29,980.02 and approximately $11.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

