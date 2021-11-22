PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.07% of PTC worth $150,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

PTC traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.