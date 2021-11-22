PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 727,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,313,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in PTC by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $117.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

