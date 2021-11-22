Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $2,901.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00070012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.13 or 0.07196911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,978.62 or 1.00064685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

