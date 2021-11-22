Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.62.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $331.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 3,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

