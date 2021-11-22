Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002513 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $363.33 million and $39.49 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00070012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.13 or 0.07196911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,978.62 or 1.00064685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

