PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 6.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.42. 13,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,019,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCT. Cowen began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,173,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

