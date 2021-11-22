PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $135,487.36 and approximately $392.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 54.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.49 or 0.99044433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00056972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.69 or 0.00535013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

