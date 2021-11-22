PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $116.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. PVH has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

