Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

