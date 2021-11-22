Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

NYSE:DLB opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.34. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,151. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

