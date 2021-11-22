Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 48,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

