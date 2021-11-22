Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EZCORP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EZPW. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EZCORP by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in EZCORP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.