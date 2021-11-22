Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

NYSE:HP opened at $24.68 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.97%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 72.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

