Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $4.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCUS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

RCUS opened at $47.55 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

