Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Griffon Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Griffon in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Griffon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

GFF stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.