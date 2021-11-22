Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Applied Materials stock opened at $150.03 on Monday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.