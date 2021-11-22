Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Lifted by Truist Securiti

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneWater Marine in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEW. Truist lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.