Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $128.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $134.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,948 shares of company stock valued at $205,665,786 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

