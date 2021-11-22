Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.83%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

