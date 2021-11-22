Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Boosted by Analyst

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

