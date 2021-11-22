Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $128.96 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $13,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,948 shares of company stock valued at $205,665,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

