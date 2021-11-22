Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lifted by Analyst

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report issued on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $480.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 780,285 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.3% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $4,376,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

